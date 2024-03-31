SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 29th total of 333,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SPCB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 679,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

