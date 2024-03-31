Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after buying an additional 112,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after buying an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,313,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.79. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of -130.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,824,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $881,068.93. Following the sale, the president now owns 167,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,663,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,824,557.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,824,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $63,767,765. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

