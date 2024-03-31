Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $16.64. 29,336,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,557,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.