Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,461 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,293. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

