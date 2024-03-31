Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 199 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.