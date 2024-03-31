Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

