Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 242 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.2 %

TTD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. 3,053,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.