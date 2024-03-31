Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne
In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Teradyne Trading Up 1.2 %
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Teradyne Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TER
Teradyne Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
