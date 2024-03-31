StockNews.com Upgrades Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CLRB opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

