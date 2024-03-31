StockNews.com Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.40.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.