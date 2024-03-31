StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
iBio Price Performance
Shares of iBio stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. iBio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $49.00.
iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter.
About iBio
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iBio
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.