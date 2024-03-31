StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

