StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DIT stock opened at $184.00 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

