StockNews.com Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NBHC. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in National Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after acquiring an additional 239,401 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in National Bank by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in National Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

