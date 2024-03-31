StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UUU opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.