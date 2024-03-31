StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,032,000 after purchasing an additional 653,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $218,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,414,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $110,620,000 after acquiring an additional 56,901 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

