StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

