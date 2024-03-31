Stifel Nicolaus Raises MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$19.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

TSE:MAG opened at C$14.29 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.59.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

