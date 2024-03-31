Steem Price Hits $0.35 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Steem has a market cap of $160.05 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,984.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.00895705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00146840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00180530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00137757 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,865,751 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

