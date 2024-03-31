State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,830 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $148.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,222. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

