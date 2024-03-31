Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Short Interest Up 36.7% in March

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 29th total of 119,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Star

In related news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. bought 15,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $194,334.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,242.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,253 shares of company stock worth $366,729.

Get Star alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STHO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Price Performance

NASDAQ STHO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.92. 68,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Star has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 159.60%. The business had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter.

Star Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.