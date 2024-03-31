SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

SSNC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,263. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

