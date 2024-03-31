Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Short Interest Update

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Spyre Therapeutics stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. 951,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,664. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.80). On average, research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

