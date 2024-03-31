Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVII traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 1,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVII. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,610,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 707.5% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 893,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 783,093 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

