Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $284.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

