Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $33.58 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.26. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

