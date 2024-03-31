Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $33.58 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.26. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.