SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Plans $0.07 Dividend

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:FISR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.63. 83,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $26.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
About SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF
The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs classified within favorable sectors. FISR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.