SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Plans $0.07 Dividend

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FISR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.63. 83,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs classified within favorable sectors. FISR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

