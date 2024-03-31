SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 391.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 135,533 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1,158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter.

XHE stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,641. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $562.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

