SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,295,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $82.79. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

