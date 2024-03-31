SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 1,320,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,775. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,116,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 264,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 761,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after buying an additional 212,411 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.