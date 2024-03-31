SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Plans Dividend of $0.06

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 785,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,292. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after buying an additional 81,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6,194.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,039 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 242,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,518,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,524,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.