SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Declares Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0877 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 2,664,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $29.40.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after buying an additional 425,872 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 147,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.