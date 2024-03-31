SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. 1,379,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $26.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $413,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

