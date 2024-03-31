SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS MBNE opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of tax-exempt US municipal bonds that exhibit environmental, social, and governance characteristics. The portfolio holds intermediate-term bonds with varying credit quality.

