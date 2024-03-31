SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BATS MBNE opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of tax-exempt US municipal bonds that exhibit environmental, social, and governance characteristics. The portfolio holds intermediate-term bonds with varying credit quality.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.