SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 633,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 232,194 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

