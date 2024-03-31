SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (LQIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4233 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38.
SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA LQIG opened at $95.96 on Friday. SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.63 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85.
About SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF
