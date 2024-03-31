SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.11. 22,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,572. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $569,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

