SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5086 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.49.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.20. 4,443,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 274.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 548.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

