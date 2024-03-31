SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIPX remained flat at $18.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,417,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,257. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

