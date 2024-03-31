SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.3% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after buying an additional 1,942,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,653,000 after buying an additional 849,214 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.11 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3065 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

