Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SOHOB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

