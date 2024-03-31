SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Cap of $18.60 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $18.60 million and $426,630.60 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002910 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

