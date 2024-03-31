Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLDB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Solid Biosciences Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,410,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,430 over the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 74,111 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

