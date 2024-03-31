Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

