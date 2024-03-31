SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $1.26 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $182.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00023616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00014935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,487.19 or 0.99931430 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00147440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,326.9835198 with 1,279,380,812.6426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.3318624 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $190,066,538.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.