Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.
Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 2.5 %
SSIC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 65,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.42. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.
About Silver Spike Investment
Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
