Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

SSIC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 65,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.42. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

About Silver Spike Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Silver Spike Investment’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.