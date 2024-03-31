Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Silgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Silgan Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $54.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Silgan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.