Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Rises By 33.3%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

