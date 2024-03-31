Short Interest in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Grows By 21.9%

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMK

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.