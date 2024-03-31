Short Interest in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expands By 38.2%

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 29th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on TCBK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TriCo Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 149,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,254. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
About TriCo Bancshares
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.
Featured Stories
